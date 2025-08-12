Pentagon chief: Trump has changed game rules, Putin is feeling pressure

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has stated that President Donald Trump has created the conditions for a possible peace agreement with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, but "there’s going to be concessions" that "no one’s going to be happy with".

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Hegseth on Fox News

Quote from Hegseth: "Already President Trump has changed the game. He's created the conditions for a possible negotiated settlement, which was his goal from the beginning in a very complex battlefield.

Advertisement:

I don't think Vladimir Putin would be meeting unless he's felt that heat…

On the negotiating side, there could be land swaps. There's going to be concessions. No one's going to be happy, but if anybody can do it, it's going to be President Trump."

Details: Hegseth said the meeting between Trump and Putin, scheduled for Friday in Alaska, will be the first time the Russian leader has visited the US since 2015. Hegseth noted that his own attendance at the meeting is possible if his work schedule allows.

Background:

US Vice President JD Vance has suggested that neither Ukraine nor Russia will be happy with the outcome of the US-brokered settlement of the war but said talks were "worth the effort" even if they did not "work out".

The Trump-Putin meeting is scheduled to take place in Alaska on 15 August amid media reports that Washington and Moscow are apparently seeking an agreement to end the war in Ukraine that could cement Russia's occupation of part of its territory.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!