Russia loses 980 soldiers over past day
Tuesday, 12 August 2025, 07:28
Russia has lost 980 soldiers killed and wounded, four tanks and more than 250 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,065,220 (+980) military personnel;
- 11,098 (+5) tanks;
- 23,119 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
- 31,406 (+26) artillery systems;
- 1,464 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,205 (+1) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 50,753 (+107) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,556 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 58,219 (+106) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,937 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
