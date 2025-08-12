All Sections
Russia loses 980 soldiers over past day

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 12 August 2025, 07:28
Russia loses 980 soldiers over past day
Rocket being fired from a multiple-launch rocket system. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 980 soldiers killed and wounded, four tanks and more than 250 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,065,220 (+980) military personnel;
  • 11,098 (+5) tanks;
  • 23,119 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 31,406 (+26) artillery systems;
  • 1,464 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,205 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 50,753 (+107) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,556 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 58,219 (+106) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,937 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

