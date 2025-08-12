Azov fighters take up defence line on Pokrovsk front

The First Corps Azov of the National Guard of Ukraine took up a designated defence position on the Pokrovsk front a few days ago. Information available to UP indicates that the area in question is in the direction of Dobropillia and the Dobropillia-Kramatorsk road. On Monday 11 August, it was reported that Russian troops were advancing in small groups towards Dobropillia, bypassing the first line of Ukrainian positions.

Source: First Corps Azov; Ukrainska Pravda sources familiar with the matter

Quote: "The situation remains difficult and dynamic. The enemy, trying to advance on this front, is suffering significant losses in personnel and equipment."

Advertisement:

Details: Units from the corps planned and took measures to block Russian forces in the designated area.

The sources described it as one of the most difficult sections of the front on the Pokrovsk sectors – an offensive towards Dobropillia and the Dobropillia-Kramatorsk road.

The map as of 12 August. Screenshot: DeepState map

This area was previously under the responsibility of the Pokrovsk Tactical Group, which, as Ukrainska Pravda’s military sources say, was completely failing to hold the defence on this section of the front

Learn more: Russia's summer frontline offensive: where will they advance, and what factors weaken the Ukrainian defence forces' positions?

Background:

The Pokrovsk front has long been one of the hottest sectors on the battlefield.

On 11 August, DeepState analytics reported that in recent days Russian forces have intensified their advance towards Dobropillia, attempting to gain a foothold near the Dobropillia-Kramatorsk road. The Dnipro Operational Strategic Group added that in this area, Russian troops are infiltrating in small groups past the first line of Ukrainian positions.

On 29 July, a company commander on the Pokrovsk front told Ukrainska Pravda and other sources familiar with the situation in the area confirmed that the Russian salient along the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka road has been rapidly extending northwards towards Dobropillia, threatening to encircle Ukrainian forces near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. Soldiers have urged the high command to pay attention to this threat.

In May 2025, Russian forces broke through past the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka road in the area of Malynivka, Nova Poltavka and Novooleksandrivka, creating a dangerous salient more than 10 km long and roughly the same width. Located equidistant from Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka, it poses the risk of a Russian offensive against both cities simultaneously. As of 11 August, the length of this salient has reached 23 kilometres.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!