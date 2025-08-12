All Sections
EU ambassador to Ukraine: Ukraine continues advancing judicial reforms on its EU path

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 12 August 2025, 15:42
EU ambassador to Ukraine: Ukraine continues advancing judicial reforms on its EU path
Ukrainian and EU flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

On 12 August, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová commented on the High Council of Justice's decision to appoint Ihor Kushnir as a member of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Mathernová’s post on X (Twitter)

Details: Mathernová welcomed the appointment of a new member of the High Qualification Commission of Judges by the High Council of Justice.

"Ukraine continues advancing judicial reforms on its EU path. We look forward to future steps," she said.

Background:

  • On 12 August, the High Council of Justice appointed Ihor Kushnir as a member of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine. Thus, the council completed the composition of the HQCJ, which has a total of 16 members.
  • Ihor Kushnir is a retired Supreme Court judge. He filled the vacancy that appeared in March 2024 after Roman Ihnatov was dismissed from the commission.
  • It is worth noting that the EU expects Ukraine to continue reforms, with EU leaders publicly emphasising that there are two key areas: the rule of law and the fight against corruption.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

