EU ambassador to Ukraine: Ukraine continues advancing judicial reforms on its EU path
Tuesday, 12 August 2025, 15:42
On 12 August, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová commented on the High Council of Justice's decision to appoint Ihor Kushnir as a member of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine.
Source: European Pravda, citing Mathernová’s post on X (Twitter)
Details: Mathernová welcomed the appointment of a new member of the High Qualification Commission of Judges by the High Council of Justice.
Advertisement:
"Ukraine continues advancing judicial reforms on its EU path. We look forward to future steps," she said.
Background:
- On 12 August, the High Council of Justice appointed Ihor Kushnir as a member of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine. Thus, the council completed the composition of the HQCJ, which has a total of 16 members.
- Ihor Kushnir is a retired Supreme Court judge. He filled the vacancy that appeared in March 2024 after Roman Ihnatov was dismissed from the commission.
- It is worth noting that the EU expects Ukraine to continue reforms, with EU leaders publicly emphasising that there are two key areas: the rule of law and the fight against corruption.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!