Ukrainian assault troops mop up Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, from Russian sabotage groups

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 12 August 2025, 15:52
Screenshot

Ukrainian assault troops mop up the outskirts of the village of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from Russian soldiers.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, which provides a video of the 210th Separate Assault Regiment

Quote from DeepState: "The 210th Separate Assault Regiment, together with adjacent units, mopped up the southern outskirts of Stepnohirsk, which had been infiltrated by the enemy.

The Ukrainian defence forces have finally cleared Stepnohirsk of enemy groups that had lingered on the southern outskirts and tried to gain a foothold."

Details: The regiment reported that "the enemy tried to infiltrate and gather in small groups in the urban area, but was detected in time and mercilessly destroyed".

"It is important that, thanks to flawless planning, our 1st Assault Battalion completed the mission without any personnel losses," the 210th Separate Assault Regiment reported.

 
Screenshot: Deepstate

Background:

  • On 31 July, the DeepState reported that Russian troops had occupied Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Verkhnokamyanske in Donetsk Oblast.
  • At that time, UP sources among the troops on the Zaporizhzhia front reported that the Russians had already been spotted in the next village, Stepnohirsk.

