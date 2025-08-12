All Sections
Zelenskyy on upcoming Trump-Putin meeting: They can't make any decisions about Ukraine without us

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 12 August 2025, 16:51
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is essential for their bilateral dialogue, although no decisions concerning Ukraine can be made without a Ukrainian representative.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference on 12 August

Quote: "As for the negotiations, in any case, they are crucial at the leadership level, but they can’t talk about Ukraine without Ukraine, and no one will accept that.

Therefore, the conversation between Putin and Trump may be important for their bilateral dialogue. But they cannot decide anything about Ukraine without us. I firmly believe and hope that the US president understands this and takes it to heart."

Details: Zelenskyy also added that a trilateral leader-level meeting is planned, but the date is not yet known: "Various issues will be raised there. We will stand for the truth and do everything to end this war. There are things that are true to your heart, and there are things that are there in your Constitution."

Background:

  • Trump said during a press conference that he expects his meeting with Putin to be "constructive", though he did not rule out that the outcome might be negative.
  • Trump also said he was not happy about Zelenskyy’s argument that Ukraine’s Constitution would need to be amended in order for territory to be exchanged as part of a potential peace deal.
  • The Trump-Putin talks are scheduled for 15 August in Alaska.

