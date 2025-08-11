Trump unhappy that Ukraine would need to amend Constitution for territory swap

US President Donald Trump has said he was not happy about the fact that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has argued that Ukraine’s Constitution would need to be amended in order for territory to be exchanged as part of a potential peace deal.

Source: European Pravda, citing Trump at a press conference

Details: Commenting on the upcoming talks regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war, Trump insisted that he gets along with Zelenskyy but said he disagrees "very, very severely" with what Zelenskyy "has done", adding that "this is a war that should have never happened".

Trump went on to say that he was not happy with the Ukrainian leader's explanation of the restrictions in place on potential agreements with Russia.

"I was a little bothered by the fact that Zelenskyy was saying, 'Well, I have to get constitutional approval' – I mean, he’s got approval to go into war and kill everybody, but he needs approval to do a land swap. Because there’ll be some land swapping going on, I know that through Russia and through conversations with everybody – for the good of Ukraine," Trump said.

The US president added that the potential agreement would also mean "some bad stuff for both".

Background:

Zelenskyy recently stated that Ukraine would not make territorial concessions to Russia during the discussion of the peace agreement. He pointed out that "the answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine. No one will deviate from this – and no one will be able to."

US Vice President JD Vance has suggested that neither Ukraine nor Russia will be happy with the outcome of the US-brokered settlement of the war.

Large-scale talks are planned for 13 August in various combinations – involving European leaders, the United States and Ukraine.

