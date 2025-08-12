All Sections
Zelenskyy and Turkish president discuss possibility of Ukraine-Russia leader-level meeting in Türkiye

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 12 August 2025, 18:36
Zelenskyy and Turkish president discuss possibility of Ukraine-Russia leader-level meeting in Türkiye
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have held a telephone conversation during which Erdoğan said that his country is ready to host a summit between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

Source: Zelenskyy and Erdoğan's press service on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that during the conversation, they discussed the current diplomatic situation and the opportunities it now presents.

"President Erdoğan stated clearly that any negotiations without Ukraine will not bring sustainable peace. We equally understand all the risks and threats," he said.

The Ukrainian leader added that Kyiv is ready "for any format of meeting aimed at stopping the killings and ending the war".

Quote from Zelenskyy: "President Erdoğan confirmed his country’s readiness to organise a summit of the leaders of Ukraine, the United States, Russia, and Türkiye. We also spoke about high-level events that Ukraine is preparing during the UN General Assembly. We are working together on Türkiye’s participation. Thank you!"

More details: According to the Turkish president’s office, Erdoğan held a telephone conversation with Zelenskyy "at the request of the Ukrainian side". They discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Ukraine and regional and global issues.

Erdoğan said Ankara values the progress made in direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul and said he hopes that future rounds will yield significant results towards a lasting ceasefire and peace.

"Noting that Türkiye stands ready to host a summit at the leaders' level, President Erdoğan voiced his belief that establishing working groups in the military, humanitarian and political spheres will pave the way for a summit," Erdogan's administration said.

During the conversation, the Turkish president also stressed that his country continues to support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Background:

