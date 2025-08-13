Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil pumping station in Russia's Bryansk Oblast

Kamikaze drones operated by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine attacked another target of the Russian oil and gas infrastructure on the night of 12-13 August – the Transneft Druzhba oil pipeline pumping station in the town of Unecha in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in intelligence; Ukraine's General Staff in a report

Details: The source told Ukrainska Pravda that the operation was carried out jointly with units from the Ukrainian defence forces. Information from local Telegram channels indicates that a series of explosions were heard in Unecha and the surrounding area on the night of 12-13 August. After that, a severe fire broke out at the Unecha oil pumping station, and emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

Advertisement:

The Unecha oil terminal, the largest hub of the Druzhba oil pipeline system and owned by the Transnefteproduct holding company, is involved in supplying the Russian defence industrial base. The main function of the station is to transport oil through a pipeline system with a total length of about 9,000 km.

Updated: Ukraine’s General Staff has confirmed a strike on Unecha, which is involved in supplying Russian forces.

According to the report, a number of key Russian facilities were struck by Ukraine’s Rocket Forces Artillery units, the Unmanned Systems Forces and Defence Intelligence, in coordination with other components of the defence forces, on the night of 12-13 August.

An oil pumping station was struck in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast. A strike triggered a large-scale fire near the booster pump station building. There are also reports of explosions in the tank farm area and the section containing the mainline and booster pumps.

It is noted that detailed information on the consequences of the strike is currently being ascertained.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!