All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil pumping station in Russia's Bryansk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 13 August 2025, 11:18
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil pumping station in Russia's Bryansk Oblast
Screenshot

Kamikaze drones operated by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine attacked another target of the Russian oil and gas infrastructure on the night of 12-13 August – the Transneft Druzhba oil pipeline pumping station in the town of Unecha in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in intelligence; Ukraine's General Staff in a report

Details: The source told Ukrainska Pravda that the operation was carried out jointly with units from the Ukrainian defence forces. Information from local Telegram channels indicates that a series of explosions were heard in Unecha and the surrounding area on the night of 12-13 August. After that, a severe fire broke out at the Unecha oil pumping station, and emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

Advertisement:

The Unecha oil terminal, the largest hub of the Druzhba oil pipeline system and owned by the Transnefteproduct holding company, is involved in supplying the Russian defence industrial base. The main function of the station is to transport oil through a pipeline system with a total length of about 9,000 km.

Updated: Ukraine’s General Staff has confirmed a strike on Unecha, which is involved in supplying Russian forces.

According to the report, a number of key Russian facilities were struck by Ukraine’s Rocket Forces Artillery units, the Unmanned Systems Forces and Defence Intelligence, in coordination with other components of the defence forces, on the night of 12-13 August.

An oil pumping station was struck in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast. A strike triggered a large-scale fire near the booster pump station building. There are also reports of explosions in the tank farm area and the section containing the mainline and booster pumps.

It is noted that detailed information on the consequences of the strike is currently being ascertained.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesDefence Intelligence of Ukrainewar
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Naftogaz and EBRD sign €500m deal to fund gas purchases
Zelenskyy to attend joint video conference with Europeans and Trump from Berlin
Putin and Trump to meet at US military base in Anchorage – CNN
US secretary of state: Trump does not see Alaska meeting as concession to Putin
Zelenskyy: Russian losses roughly triple those of Ukraine
Ukraine's Security Service set up front company in Russia's Chelyabinsk to carry out Operation Spider's Web
All News
drones
Ukraine's air defence downs 32 Russian drones and 2 Iskander missiles, 15 locations hit
Drone resembling Russian Orlan washed up on beach in Bulgaria – photo
Ukrainian Security Service drones again hit logistics hub containing Shahed drones in Russia's Tatarstan – video
RECENT NEWS
13:01
Ukraine's intelligence: Russia plans to produce 79,000 Shahed drones in 2025
12:56
Putin's Valdai residence protected by 12 air defence systems, Radio Liberty says – photos
12:37
Russia struggles to produce Kh-59 air-launched cruise missiles
12:34
Ukraine's Naftogaz and EBRD sign €500m deal to fund gas purchases
11:58
Estonia expels first secretary of Russian Embassy
11:56
Russia plans to steal more Ukrainian grain amid agricultural crisis
11:38
Zelenskyy: No signs of Russians preparing to end war
11:31
Head of Ukraine's Security Service recounts how Russians wanted to kill journalist Dmytro Gordon twice
11:18
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil pumping station in Russia's Bryansk Oblast
11:12
Ukraine has convicted 19 Russian soldiers of sexual violence since start of Russia's full-scale invasion
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: