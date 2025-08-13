All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Head of Ukraine's Security Service recounts how Russians wanted to kill journalist Dmytro Gordon twice

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 13 August 2025, 11:31
Head of Ukraine's Security Service recounts how Russians wanted to kill journalist Dmytro Gordon twice
Dmytro Gordon. Stock photo: uk.wikipedia.org

Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), has said the SSU has managed to prevent two assassination attempts on journalist Dmytro Gordon – the Russians were supposedly ready to spend US$400,000 on this.

Source: Maliuk in an interview with the We-Ukraine TV channel

Details: Maliuk noted that two groups attempted to kill Gordon, explaining that for Russians, he is "like Solovyov is for us – only Solovyov is a propagandist, and Gordon tells them the raw truth", and that people in Russia watch him.

Advertisement:

"That is why one group was working with a former MP from the Party of Regions, whose surname is Hrushevskyi. He is now in prison. We were tracking them for committing sabotage in Poltava Oblast… but in the process of documenting this, we realised that he was preparing and carrying out visual surveillance of Dmytro Gordon… They were already studying his daily schedule, and so on. And they were trying to figure out the place where he spends the night. A missile and Shahed drone strike was being planned. They only needed to provide an exact coordinate," Maliuk said.

He added that the perpetrators were detained preventatively.

"However, that was not the end of it. And the FSB decided to push through their criminal operational plan. In another scheme, they involved a Dagestani ethno-national organised criminal group… Even before the war, one young man had been sent here, who married here, settled in, and built an appropriate cover story. And they were preparing Gordon’s murder. The price of the matter was US$400,000," Maliuk said.

He clarified that the Russians wanted to kill Gordon with a short-barrelled rifled weapon, and if the journalist was with a bodyguard, then with an automatic rifle, and "to make a controlled shot with a pistol".

"He [the Dagestani – ed.] and his accomplices have all been detained and all imprisoned," Maliuk clarified.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

State Security Service of UkraineRussian Federal Security Servicemedia
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Naftogaz and EBRD sign €500m deal to fund gas purchases
Zelenskyy to attend joint video conference with Europeans and Trump from Berlin
Putin and Trump to meet at US military base in Anchorage – CNN
US secretary of state: Trump does not see Alaska meeting as concession to Putin
Zelenskyy: Russian losses roughly triple those of Ukraine
Ukraine's Security Service set up front company in Russia's Chelyabinsk to carry out Operation Spider's Web
All News
State Security Service of Ukraine
Plastic surgery and new documents: Head of Ukraine's Security Service reveals how they ensure agents' safety
Ukraine's Security Service set up front company in Russia's Chelyabinsk to carry out Operation Spider's Web
Ukrainian Security Service drones again hit logistics hub containing Shahed drones in Russia's Tatarstan – video
RECENT NEWS
13:01
Ukraine's intelligence: Russia plans to produce 79,000 Shahed drones in 2025
12:56
Putin's Valdai residence protected by 12 air defence systems, Radio Liberty says – photos
12:37
Russia struggles to produce Kh-59 air-launched cruise missiles
12:34
Ukraine's Naftogaz and EBRD sign €500m deal to fund gas purchases
11:58
Estonia expels first secretary of Russian Embassy
11:56
Russia plans to steal more Ukrainian grain amid agricultural crisis
11:38
Zelenskyy: No signs of Russians preparing to end war
11:31
Head of Ukraine's Security Service recounts how Russians wanted to kill journalist Dmytro Gordon twice
11:18
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil pumping station in Russia's Bryansk Oblast
11:12
Ukraine has convicted 19 Russian soldiers of sexual violence since start of Russia's full-scale invasion
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: