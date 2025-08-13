All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on ruling Georgian Dream party's PR: Authorities grovel before Moscow

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 13 August 2025, 14:48

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has issued a response to the ruling party of Georgia for its use of footage depicting the damage caused by Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine in its election campaign.

Source: a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs published on Wednesday and cited by European Pravda

Details: The ministry described the actions of the Georgian Dream party as unfriendly, accusing the party of exploiting images of the horrific consequences of the war for its own political PR.

"Such cynical steps show contempt for the Ukrainian people and the victims of Russian aggression, and cause justified outrage in Ukrainian society," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the Georgian authorities are bowing to Moscow and disregarding the principles of dignity and independence.

"We advise the political strategists of the Georgian ruling party to be honest with their own people and to show a more truthful picture in their post: the Russian tricolour on the right and the closed doors of the EU and NATO on the left. This would reflect reality, because the current Georgian authorities have prevented not war, but a European future for their country," the ministry stated.

At the same time, the ministry stressed that Ukraine remains consistent and steadfast in supporting the friendly people of Georgia in their aspiration to build an independent, democratic, and European state.

Background:

  • As European Pravda previously reported, Georgian Dream has once again used the topic of the war in Ukraine in its election campaign, this time in the local elections.
  • The campaign videos show bombed Ukrainian cities on one side, and on the other – images from Georgia with restored building facades, parks and roads. "Choose peace" is the main slogan of Georgian Dream in the Tbilisi mayoral race.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Georgia
