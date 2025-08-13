Germany's Merz welcomes Zelenskyy at his office in Berlin

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his chancellery in Berlin, where Zelenskyy arrived for a videoconference with US President Donald Trump and other European leaders.

Source: Bild, as cited by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy arrived by helicopter at the grounds of the German chancellor’s office, where he was warmly welcomed by Merz.

Advertisement:

It is expected that Merz and Zelenskyy will first have lunch together, after which online talks will begin with the participation of European partners and US President Donald Trump, ahead of his summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Background:

Zelenskyy’s spokesperson, Serhii Nykyforov, said that in addition to the videoconference and the bilateral meeting with Merz, an online meeting of the coalition of the willing is planned.

The spokesperson added that following the meeting, at around 16:00 Berlin time, Zelenskyy and Merz may make statements to the media.

Earlier, US media, citing local officials, reported that on Wednesday US President Donald Trump and his Vice President JD Vance would hold a virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European allies.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!