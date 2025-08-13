Zelenskyy to attend joint video conference with Europeans and Trump from Berlin
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Berlin on Wednesday 13 August to attend a joint video conference with European leaders and US President Donald Trump.
Source: Zelenskyy’s spokesman Serhii Nykyforov in comments to journalists, as reported by European Pravda
Details: In addition to the video conference, a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and an online meeting of the coalition of the willing – military allies supporting Ukraine – are planned.
"The president is working in Berlin today. There will be a bilateral meeting with Federal Chancellor Merz and then they will jointly participate in a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary General Rutte and US President Trump," Nykyforov said.
The spokesman added that following the meeting, at around 16:00 Berlin time, Zelenskyy and Merz may make statements to the media.
According to German media reports citing government sources, Zelenskyy is expected in the German capital at noon.
Previously: US media, citing local officials, reported that Trump and his Vice President JD Vance will hold a virtual meeting with Zelenskyy and European allies on Wednesday.
Background:
- Trump said during a press conference that he expects his meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to be "constructive", though he did not rule out that the outcome might be negative.
- Trump also said he was not happy about Zelenskyy’s argument that Ukraine’s Constitution would need to be amended in order for territory to be exchanged as part of a potential peace deal.
- In turn, Zelenskyy said that the upcoming meeting between Trump and Putin is essential for their bilateral dialogue, although no decisions concerning Ukraine can be made without a Ukrainian representative.
