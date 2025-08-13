All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy to attend joint video conference with Europeans and Trump from Berlin

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 13 August 2025, 10:18
Zelenskyy to attend joint video conference with Europeans and Trump from Berlin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Berlin on Wednesday 13 August to attend a joint video conference with European leaders and US President Donald Trump.

Source: Zelenskyy’s spokesman Serhii Nykyforov in comments to journalists, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In addition to the video conference, a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and an online meeting of the coalition of the willing – military allies supporting Ukraine – are planned.

Advertisement:

"The president is working in Berlin today. There will be a bilateral meeting with Federal Chancellor Merz and then they will jointly participate in a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary General Rutte and US President Trump," Nykyforov said.

The spokesman added that following the meeting, at around 16:00 Berlin time, Zelenskyy and Merz may make statements to the media.

According to German media reports citing government sources, Zelenskyy is expected in the German capital at noon.

Previously: US media, citing local officials, reported that Trump and his Vice President JD Vance will hold a virtual meeting with Zelenskyy and European allies on Wednesday.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyTrumpNATOGermany
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy to attend joint video conference with Europeans and Trump from Berlin
Putin and Trump to meet at US military base in Anchorage – CNN
US secretary of state: Trump does not see Alaska meeting as concession to Putin
Zelenskyy: Russian losses roughly triple those of Ukraine
Ukraine's Security Service set up front company in Russia's Chelyabinsk to carry out Operation Spider's Web
updatedSearches conducted in Bulgaria at request of National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine in case involving corrupt arms purchases
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: No signs of Russians preparing to end war
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces liberate 6 of 18 occupied villages or key locations in Sumy Oblast
Zelenskyy on Russian advance near Dobropillia: They want to generate media coverage ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
RECENT NEWS
11:58
Estonia expels first secretary of Russian Embassy
11:56
Russia plans to steal more Ukrainian grain amid agricultural crisis
11:38
Zelenskyy: No signs of Russians preparing to end war
11:31
Head of Ukraine's Security Service recounts how Russians wanted to kill journalist Dmytro Gordon twice
11:18
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil pumping station in Russia's Bryansk Oblast
11:12
Ukraine has convicted 19 Russian soldiers over sexual violence since start of Russia's full-scale invasion
10:41
Plastic surgery and new documents: Head of Ukraine's Security Service reveals how they ensure agents' safety
10:18
Zelenskyy to attend joint video conference with Europeans and Trump from Berlin
10:12
Romanian president announces autumn visit to Kyiv
09:57
Russia cuts liquefied gas exports, while shipments to China rise by 44%
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: