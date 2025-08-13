Zelenskyy to attend joint video conference with Europeans and Trump from Berlin

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Berlin on Wednesday 13 August to attend a joint video conference with European leaders and US President Donald Trump.

Source: Zelenskyy’s spokesman Serhii Nykyforov in comments to journalists, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In addition to the video conference, a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and an online meeting of the coalition of the willing – military allies supporting Ukraine – are planned.

"The president is working in Berlin today. There will be a bilateral meeting with Federal Chancellor Merz and then they will jointly participate in a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary General Rutte and US President Trump," Nykyforov said.

The spokesman added that following the meeting, at around 16:00 Berlin time, Zelenskyy and Merz may make statements to the media.

According to German media reports citing government sources, Zelenskyy is expected in the German capital at noon.

Previously: US media, citing local officials, reported that Trump and his Vice President JD Vance will hold a virtual meeting with Zelenskyy and European allies on Wednesday.

Background:

Trump said during a press conference that he expects his meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to be "constructive", though he did not rule out that the outcome might be negative.

Trump also said he was not happy about Zelenskyy’s argument that Ukraine’s Constitution would need to be amended in order for territory to be exchanged as part of a potential peace deal.

In turn, Zelenskyy said that the upcoming meeting between Trump and Putin is essential for their bilateral dialogue, although no decisions concerning Ukraine can be made without a Ukrainian representative.

