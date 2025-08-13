All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump and Vance to hold virtual meeting with Zelenskyy on Wednesday ahead of summit with Putin – ABC News

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 13 August 2025, 00:52
Trump and Vance to hold virtual meeting with Zelenskyy on Wednesday ahead of summit with Putin – ABC News
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance will hold a virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders on 13 August, ahead of Friday’s summit in Alaska.

Source: ABC News

Details: Two US officials confirmed to ABC News that a videoconference between Trump, Vance, Zelenskyy and European states representatives is scheduled for Wednesday 13 August.

Advertisement:

Prior to that, Zelenskyy said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is preparing for "new offensive operations" despite the peace summit in Alaska.

Quote: "Fierce front-line combat and long-range drone and missile strikes are ongoing as the US and Russia prepare for Friday's meeting. Ukrainian representatives are not expected to attend, though a source in Zelenskyy's office told ABC News on Monday that 'everything is very fluid'."

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAUkrainenegotiationsRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Putin and Trump to meet at US military base in Anchorage – CNN
US secretary of state: Trump does not see Alaska meeting as concession to Putin
Zelenskyy: Russian losses roughly triple those of Ukraine
updatedSearches conducted in Bulgaria at request of National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine in case involving corrupt arms purchases
​​Zelenskyy instructs government to simplify border crossing for young Ukrainians under 22
Ukrainian military deny Russian breakthrough near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia fronts
All News
USA
US secretary of state: Trump does not see Alaska meeting as concession to Putin
Europe's financial support for Ukraine surpasses that of US, study shows
Anti-Putin protest planned in Alaska ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
RECENT NEWS
08:13
Ukraine's air defence downs 32 Russian drones and 2 Iskander missiles, 15 locations hit
07:50
Russia loses 890 soldiers over past day
05:48
Russians continue to advance in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
03:42
Putin and Trump to meet at US military base in Anchorage – CNN
02:23
US secretary of state: Trump does not see Alaska meeting as concession to Putin
00:52
Trump and Vance to hold virtual meeting with Zelenskyy on Wednesday ahead of summit with Putin – ABC News
23:34
Russian Defence Ministry accuses Ukraine of allegedly preparing provocation ahead of Trump-Putin talks
23:08
Zelenskyy: Russian losses roughly triple those of Ukraine
21:58
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces liberate 6 of 18 occupied villages or key locations in Sumy Oblast
20:53
Zelenskyy on Russian advance near Dobropillia: They want to generate media coverage ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: