EU considering easing sanctions against Russia if ceasefire is agreed – Sky News

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 13 August 2025, 17:02
Sanctions. Photo: CentralAsia.media

Ukraine's allies are assessing the possibility of easing sanctions against Russia if a ceasefire is achieved in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Sky News citing sources close to the EU Council, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The sources stated that Ukraine's allies are considering a progressive easing of sanctions against Russia if a full ceasefire is reached.

They said the sanctions would be reinstated if any violations occur.

They hope that a 15-day ceasefire will be agreed immediately (with sanctions remaining in force during this period) before "a more structured pause in the fighting" in Ukraine is established.

Separately, sources in the Italian government told Sky News that during the video conference to be held on 13 August, they will insist that US President Donald Trump must involve Europe in his talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine.

"He's been asking European countries to invest more on military spending, so we must be involved in these decisions," an Italian diplomat explained.

The sources added that during the talks, Italy will stress the need for clear military, economic and political guarantees for Ukraine.

Background: 

