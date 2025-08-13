All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Immediate ceasefire to be main topic at Alaska meeting, according to Trump

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 13 August 2025, 17:40
Zelenskyy: Immediate ceasefire to be main topic at Alaska meeting, according to Trump
Zelenskyy and Merz. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his allies hope that the main topic of the Alaska meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin will be an immediate ceasefire.

Source: Zelenskyy during a briefing with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Quote: "We talked about the Alaska meeting and we hope that an immediate ceasefire will be the central topic. The US president has said this repeatedly. He proposed that after the Alaska meeting, we will be in contact to discuss all the results, if any, and determine our next steps."

Advertisement:

Details: Answering questions from journalists, Zelenskyy once again stressed that under the Constitution of Ukraine any territorial issues cannot be discussed without Ukrainians.

Background: 

  • Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin on the afternoon of 13 August. Spiegel reported that the rather sudden visit had posed a challenge for local police.
  • Trump expects his meeting with Putin in Alaska on 15 August to be "constructive", but does not rule out negative outcomes.
  • Several countries have stressed, ahead of the meeting, that any decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine are unacceptable.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyTrump
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Immediate ceasefire to be main topic at Alaska meeting, according to Trump
Belarus says it will draw up nuclear weapons plan and Oreshnik missile system at joint exercises with Russia in September
Ukraine's Naftogaz and EBRD sign €500m deal to fund gas purchases
Zelenskyy to attend joint video conference with Europeans and Trump from Berlin
Putin and Trump to meet at US military base in Anchorage – CNN
US secretary of state: Trump does not see Alaska meeting as concession to Putin
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy and Germany's Merz discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defence in Berlin
US works to organise Trump-Putin-Zelenskyy meeting next week – CBS News
Von der Leyen praises talks with Trump, Zelenskyy and EU leaders
RECENT NEWS
20:01
Germany to contribute US$500m to NATO initiative to supply US weapons to Ukraine
19:38
Trump floats idea of trilateral meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy shortly – Guardian
19:32
Axios reveals Trump's statements during talks with Zelenskyy and EU leaders
18:59
Zelenskyy and Germany's Merz discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defence in Berlin
18:56
US works to organise Trump-Putin-Zelenskyy meeting next week – CBS News
18:49
Macron: Territorial issues will be negotiated only by Zelenskyy
18:21
Von der Leyen praises talks with Trump, Zelenskyy and EU leaders
18:07
Germany's Merz outlines five points discussed with Trump ahead of Alaska meeting
17:40
Zelenskyy: Immediate ceasefire to be main topic at Alaska meeting, according to Trump
17:02
EU considering easing sanctions against Russia if ceasefire is agreed – Sky News
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: