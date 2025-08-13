Zelenskyy: Immediate ceasefire to be main topic at Alaska meeting, according to Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his allies hope that the main topic of the Alaska meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin will be an immediate ceasefire.

Source: Zelenskyy during a briefing with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Quote: "We talked about the Alaska meeting and we hope that an immediate ceasefire will be the central topic. The US president has said this repeatedly. He proposed that after the Alaska meeting, we will be in contact to discuss all the results, if any, and determine our next steps."

Details: Answering questions from journalists, Zelenskyy once again stressed that under the Constitution of Ukraine any territorial issues cannot be discussed without Ukrainians.

Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin on the afternoon of 13 August. Spiegel reported that the rather sudden visit had posed a challenge for local police.

Trump expects his meeting with Putin in Alaska on 15 August to be "constructive", but does not rule out negative outcomes.

Several countries have stressed, ahead of the meeting, that any decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine are unacceptable.

