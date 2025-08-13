US works to organise Trump-Putin-Zelenskyy meeting next week – CBS News

The US has been working on arranging a trilateral meeting between the leaders of Ukraine, the US and Russia at the end of next week.

Source: CBS News, citing two sources familiar with the talks

Details: CBS News reiterated US President Donald Trump's remarks, made to journalists at the White House press centre on Monday 11 August, where he had voiced optimism that his upcoming meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin would be "constructive" and announced his intention to arrange a personal meeting with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The next meeting will be with Zelenskyy and Putin or Zelenskyy and Putin and me," Trump said at the time.

Two CBS News sources said on Tuesday 12 August that the US is working on arranging a meeting between Trump, Putin and Zelenskyy at the end of next week.

Background:

On 13 August, Zelenskyy said that the main topic of the Alaska meeting between Trump and Putin would be an immediate ceasefire.

He also added that Trump would inform him of the results after this meeting in order to determine the next steps.

