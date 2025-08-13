All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy and Germany's Merz discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defence in Berlin

Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 13 August 2025, 18:59
Zelenskyy and Germany's Merz discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defence in Berlin
Zelenskyy and Merz. Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defence with two additional Patriot systems on Wednesday 13 August.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy is visiting Germany, where he held an "important and substantive meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz".

Advertisement:

Quote: "We discussed our recent contacts with partners and further engagement with allies, the increase in defence support, Germany's participation in the new PURL [Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List] initiative, the strengthening of Ukraine's air defence with two additional Patriot systems and missiles for them, and reliable security guarantees."

Details: After the meeting with Merz, Zelenskyy stressed that they share a common understanding: "As long as Russia takes no steps toward peace, we must continue to exert pressure on it and strengthen support for Ukraine."

Background: 

  • The United States and NATO have launched a new mechanism for providing military aid to Ukraine, PURL, which foresees funding for US weapons through contributions from Alliance members.
  • On 1 August, Germany confirmed it would supply Ukraine with two Patriot systems. This was made possible through an agreement with the United States, whereby Berlin would be first in line to receive the newest systems in return for providing existing launchers and components to Ukraine.
  • Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany, in an interview with European Pravda, responded to a question about how many Patriot systems Ukraine expects from Germany by saying the number is currently changing. 
  • "We initially asked the Germans to purchase two systems for us from the United States. After the Ramstein meeting, it was publicly announced that the partners were trying to find five systems. However, in reality, we need ten or more," he said.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyGermanyair defenceUkraine
Advertisement:
Trump warns of "very severe consequences" if Putin doesn't agree to end war, says CNN
Zelenskyy: Immediate ceasefire to be main topic at Alaska meeting, according to Trump
Belarus says it will draw up nuclear weapons plan and Oreshnik missile system at joint exercises with Russia in September
Ukraine's Naftogaz and EBRD sign €500m deal to fund gas purchases
Zelenskyy to attend joint video conference with Europeans and Trump from Berlin
Putin and Trump to meet at US military base in Anchorage – CNN
All News
Zelenskyy
US works to organise Trump-Putin-Zelenskyy meeting next week – CBS News
Von der Leyen praises talks with Trump, Zelenskyy and EU leaders
Germany's Merz outlines five points discussed with Trump ahead of Alaska meeting
RECENT NEWS
20:51
UK intelligence analyses latest Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine
20:49
Macron: NATO will not provide security guarantees for Ukraine, but US ready to be part of them
20:36
Trump spoke with EU leaders about ceasefire, Ukraine's role in talks and security guarantees – European Council president
20:07
Trump warns of "very severe consequences" if Putin doesn't agree to end war, says CNN
20:01
Germany to contribute US$500m to NATO initiative to supply US weapons to Ukraine
19:38
Trump wants trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin right away if Alaska talks go well, says Guardian
19:32
Axios reveals what Trump said in talks with Zelenskyy and EU leaders
18:59
Zelenskyy and Germany's Merz discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defence in Berlin
18:56
US works to organise Trump-Putin-Zelenskyy meeting next week – CBS News
18:49
Macron: Territorial issues will be negotiated only by Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: