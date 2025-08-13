All Sections
Ukraine's Azov corps reports on Russian losses on Pokrovsk front

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 13 August 2025, 23:59
Russian-occupied territories are marked in red. Map: DeepState

The 1st Azov Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, after taking up a defence line on the Dobropillia front and the Dobropillia-Kramatorsk road, has reported that Russia is suffering heavy losses.

Source: 1st Azov Corps on Facebook

Quote: "During the operations conducted by the First Corps Azov of the National Guard of Ukraine, together with adjacent and subordinate units, the enemy is suffering significant losses.

As a result of fighting over the past two days within the corps' area of responsibility, 151 occupiers have been killed. Over 70 invaders have been wounded. In addition, eight Russian servicemen have been taken prisoner during this period."

Details: The corps added that the fighting is ongoing. Operations are being conducted in settlements within the area of responsibility of the First Corps Azov of the National Guard of Ukraine and the Donetsk Operational and Tactical Group.

Background:

combat actionDonetsk OblastRusso-Ukrainian warAzov
combat action
Zelenskyy on Russian advance near Dobropillia: They want to generate media coverage ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
General Staff on Russian advance near Dobropillia: Additional forces deployed to destroy Russian sabotage groups
Ukrainian forces attack Russian command post, killing brigade commander
