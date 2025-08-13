Ukraine's Azov corps reports on Russian losses on Pokrovsk front

The 1st Azov Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, after taking up a defence line on the Dobropillia front and the Dobropillia-Kramatorsk road, has reported that Russia is suffering heavy losses.

Source: 1st Azov Corps on Facebook

The First Corps Azov of the National Guard of Ukraine, after taking up a defence line on the Dobropillia front and the Dobropillia-Kramatorsk road, has reported that Russia is suffering heavy losses.

Quote: "During the operations conducted by the First Corps Azov of the National Guard of Ukraine, together with adjacent and subordinate units, the enemy is suffering significant losses.

As a result of fighting over the past two days within the corps' area of responsibility, 151 occupiers have been killed. Over 70 invaders have been wounded. In addition, eight Russian servicemen have been taken prisoner during this period."

Details: The corps added that the fighting is ongoing. Operations are being conducted in settlements within the area of responsibility of the First Corps Azov of the National Guard of Ukraine and the Donetsk Operational and Tactical Group.

Background:

On 11 August, DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported that Russian troops had intensified their advance near Dobropillia in recent days, particularly attempting to secure a foothold near the Dobropillia-Kramatorsk road. The analysts highlighted this advance on their interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine, marking it with two wedges near Dobropillia.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Ukrainian defence forces are taking effective measures to stop Russia's advance on the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk fronts.

The First Corps Azov of the National Guard of Ukraine took up a designated defence position on the Pokrovsk front a few days ago. Information available to UP indicates that the area in question is in the direction of Dobropillia and the Dobropillia-Kramatorsk road.

On the night of 12-13 August, DeepState reported that Russian forces had advanced in several settlements in Donetsk Oblast, while Ukrainian defenders pushed the Russians back in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

