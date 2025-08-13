Russians continue to advance in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported on the night of 12-13 August that Russian forces had advanced in several settlements in Donetsk Oblast, while Ukrainian defenders pushed the Russians back in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: DeepState reported that Russian units had advanced in Nykanorivka and Shcherbynivka and near Petrivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, the analysts reported that Ukrainian assault troops had successfully mopped up the outskirts of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Background:

On 11 August, DeepState reported that Russian troops had intensified their advance near Dobropillia in recent days, particularly attempting to secure a foothold near the Dobropillia-Kramatorsk road. The analysts highlighted this advance on their interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine, marking it with two wedges near Dobropillia.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Ukrainian defence forces are taking effective measures to stop Russia's advance on the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk fronts.

The First Corps Azov of the National Guard of Ukraine took up a designated defence position on the Pokrovsk front a few days ago. Information available to UP indicates that the area in question is in the direction of Dobropillia and the Dobropillia-Kramatorsk road.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!