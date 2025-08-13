All Sections
Russians continue to advance in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 13 August 2025, 05:48
Russian-occupied territories are marked in red. Map: DeepState

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported on the night of 12-13 August that Russian forces had advanced in several settlements in Donetsk Oblast, while Ukrainian defenders pushed the Russians back in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: DeepState reported that Russian units had advanced in Nykanorivka and Shcherbynivka and near Petrivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Meanwhile, the analysts reported that Ukrainian assault troops had successfully mopped up the outskirts of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Background:

