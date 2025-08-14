Italian PM satisfied with Western unity ahead of Trump-Putin meeting

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said she is satisfied with the unity of purpose in the West following a 13 August discussion with European leaders and US President Donald Trump regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement released by the Italian government

Quote from the statement: "The discussion showed firm unity in the belief that a just and lasting peace cannot exist without a ceasefire, without the ongoing support for Ukraine, without maintaining collective pressure on Russia – particularly through sanctions – and without strong and reliable security guarantees anchored in the Euro-Atlantic context."

Details: It is noted that Meloni expressed "great satisfaction at the unity of purpose and the capacity for dialogue the West is demonstrating in the face of a fundamental challenge to security and the defence of international law".

"Now it is time to see what position Russia will take in Alaska, as it has so far shown no intention of making any significant steps forward," the statement reads.

Meloni also thanked Trump for his efforts and stressed the importance of continuing cooperation with the United States to achieve peace that will ensure Ukraine’s sovereignty and security.

She also welcomed US Vice President JD Vance’s participation in the coalition of the willing meeting, held as a follow-up to the first gathering of its kind in Rome, this time with US representatives.

Background:

Notably, after the coalition meeting, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said that it demonstrated a high level of unity.

Meanwhile, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that the countries of the coalition of the willing must be ready to deploy troops to Ukraine.

