Ukrainian forces hit Lukoil refinery in Russia's Volgograd, causing large fires

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 14 August 2025, 12:10
Ukrainian forces hit Lukoil refinery in Russia's Volgograd, causing large fires
A large-scale fire after the attack. Photo: Exilenova+ Telegram channel

Ukrainian defence forces struck an oil refinery in the Russian city of Volgograd that produces fuel for Russian forces on the night of 13-14 August.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The Volgograd oil refinery (Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka LLC), which supplies Russian troops with petroleum products, is reported to have been struck by Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces and Defence Intelligence, in cooperation with other components of the defence forces.

Drone strikes caused severe fires at the plant.

Information about the detailed consequences of the attack is being gathered.

For reference: The Volgograd oil refinery, owned by Russian energy giant Lukoil, is the largest producer of fuel and lubricants in Russia's Southern Federal District. It processes more than 15 million tonnes of oil annually, accounting for 5.6% of all Russian refining. The refinery produces diesel, petrol and jet fuel, which are critical to the logistics of the Russian armed forces.

Previously: Numerous Russian sources reported a large-scale drone attack on Volgograd.

Background:

  • The Volgograd plant has been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian UAVs. On the night of 12-13 August, local residents reported an attack on the Krasnoarmeysky district of Volgograd, where the refinery is located.
  • On the night of 14-15 January, Russian media reported a fire at the Lukoil oil refinery, preceded by an explosion.
  • In 2024, the oil refinery in Volgograd was attacked twice by Ukrainian drones. This happened on 3 February and 11 May

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

