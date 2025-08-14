All Sections
Former MP Medvedchuk and 12 other suspects charged in absentia with working for Russian secret services

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 14 August 2025, 16:18
Viktor Medvedchuk. Photo: Getty Images

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Prosecutor General’s Office have served former MP Viktor Medvedchuk and 12 other members of the Other Ukraine organisation, which operates in Moscow under the guise of a civic association, with notices of suspicion in absentia.

Source: SSU; Office of the Prosecutor General

Details: Investigators say that the organisation works for Russia’s military-political leadership, carrying out tasks for the FSB and the Foreign Intelligence Service.

The suspects include Denys Zharkykh, Artem Marchevsky, Roman Kovalenko, Ruslan Kalynchuk, Yan Taksyur, Yury Dudkin, Ruslan Kotsaba, Natalia Khoroshevska, Bohdan Hihanov, Oleh Yasynskyi, Oleksand Lazariev and Kyrylo Molchanov, who is currently in custody.

The SSU reports that the group created and developed the subversive information project Other Ukraine to promote Kremlin narratives, justify aggression, call for changes to Ukraine’s state borders, incite hostility and discredit Ukraine internationally. The content was distributed via controlled Telegram channels, YouTube, and the pro-Russian media outlet Voice of Europe, which the EU sanctioned in 2024.

The investigation established that Medvedchuk coordinated the creation of Other Ukraine with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, after which the FSB took over the project’s coordination.

The staff included top managers and propagandists from the ex-MP’s sanctioned TV channels, most of whom fled to Russia at the start of the full-scale invasion.

A separate role in the case is played by Kyrylo Molchanov, who is cooperating with investigators. The SSU claims he worked for both the FSB and Russian foreign intelligence, maintained contact with Lieutenant General Georgiy Grishaev, and organised pro-Russian street rallies in the EU.

The suspects’ actions are classified under articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine covering treason, collaboration, public calls to overthrow the government, violation of equality rights and justification of Russian aggression. Molchanov additionally faces a separate count of treason, which carries a potential life sentence and confiscation of assets.

