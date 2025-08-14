Kremlin says no documents will be signed at Alaska summit

No documents are expected to be signed following the planned Russia-US summit in Alaska.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency Interfax, citing Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for the Kremlin leader

Details: Responding to a question about whether any document might be signed, Peskov said: "No, it is not expected; nothing was prepared, and it is hardly possible that there could be any document". He added that it would be "inappropriate to try to predict the results".

Quote: "Given that there will be a joint press conference, the president will, of course, outline the range of agreements and understandings that can be reached."

Background: The meeting between US President Donald Trump and the Kremlin leader is scheduled for 11:30 on 15 August (22:30 Kyiv time). Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov has said that five other Russian representatives will accompany the Kremlin leader to the US.

