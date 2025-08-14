All Sections
Trump: European leaders may be invited to potential meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 14 August 2025, 21:45
Trump: European leaders may be invited to potential meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday 14 August that European leaders might also take part in the meeting he hopes to arrange between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: CNN citing Trump while speaking to journalists, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ahead of his scheduled meeting with Putin in Alaska, Trump stated in the Oval Office that European leaders might take part in a potential meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.

"We're going to have a meeting with President Putin, President Zelenskyy, myself, and maybe we'll bring some of the European leaders along, maybe not," he said. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Trump believes that Putin and Zelenskyy "are ready to make peace", though he expressed regret that the war in Ukraine had turned out to be more complicated than he had first expected.

"We'll see if they can get along. I thought the easiest one would be this one. It's actually the most difficult," the US president added.

Background:

TrumpPutinZelenskyy
