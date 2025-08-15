All Sections
Drones attack refinery in Russia's Syzran – videos

Olha Hlushchenko, Iryna BalachukFriday, 15 August 2025, 07:24
Columns of smoke. Photo: Exilenova+

Social media reports have indicated that drones attacked an oil refinery in the Russian city of Syzran in Samara Oblast on the night of 14-15 August.

Source: Telegram channels; BBC News Russian; Samara Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev; Russian Defence Ministry

Details: Telegram channels posted videos overnight allegedly showing a drone attack on the refinery in Syzran.

They wrote, citing local residents, about explosions and fires near the refinery.

Fedorishchev stated in the morning that the oblast had been attacked by 13 drones, but did not mention the refinery.

Updated: Later, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that air defence had intercepted and destroyed 53 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Thirteen drones were allegedly destroyed over Kursk Oblast, 11 over Rostov Oblast, seven over Samara Oblast, six over Belgorod Oblast, five over Oryol Oblast, four each over Bryansk and Voronezh oblasts and one over Saratov Oblast as well as one each over temporarily occupied Crimea and the Sea of Azov.

The Russian Defence Ministry, as usual, did not report either the total number of drones that entered Russian territory or the consequences of the attack.

