Russians strike petrol station in Sumy Oblast: fire breaks out, driver injured

Iryna BalachukFriday, 15 August 2025, 08:08
Russians strike petrol station in Sumy Oblast: fire breaks out, driver injured
The scene of the attack. Photo: Oleh Hryhorov on Telegram

One person has been injured and a fire has broken out at a petrol station following a Russian drone strike on the Sumy hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked a petrol station on the outskirts of the Sumy hromada this morning. A Russian drone hit a car on the station premises at around 05:40. A fire broke out."

Details: The attack damaged the building and the car.

"The driver suffered burns and is receiving medical treatment. Luckily, the petrol station staff were not injured," Hryhorov added.


