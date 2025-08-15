All Sections
Russian drone kills 73-year-old man in Sumy Oblast

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 15 August 2025, 12:29
Ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

A Russian drone attacked a car in Okhtyrka district's Velyka Pysarivka hromada on the morning of 15 August. The 73-year-old driver was killed in the attack on a village. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Hryhorov: "A Russian drone attacked a car in a village in the Velyka Pysarivska hromada at around 7:00. A 73-year-old driver was killed."

Details: Hryhorov expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. It was also reported that a medical vehicle was damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

Background: A Russian drone attack on Sumy injured one person and caused a fire at a petrol station.

