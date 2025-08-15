Russia attacks Chernihiv Oblast with ballistic missile, damaging farm – photo

Russian troops attacked a settlement in the Koriukivka hromada of Chernihiv Oblast with a ballistic missile late on 14 August. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast State Administration

Quote from Chaus: "The Russians attacked a village in the Koriukivka hromada with a ballistic missile late yesterday evening [on 14 August]. An agricultural facility was damaged, as well as roofs and windows of a few residential buildings.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

A commission estimated the damage and recorded the losses at the site of the attack. The hromada, together with charitable organisations, is already dealing with the aftermath of the attack and helping people to recover."

Background: On 15 August, the Air Force reported that the Russians had been attacking Ukraine since the evening of 14 August with 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 97 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones. A total of 63 drones were downed, but 34 of them reached their targets.

