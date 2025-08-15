All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia attacks Chernihiv Oblast with ballistic missile, damaging farm – photo

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 15 August 2025, 12:38
Russia attacks Chernihiv Oblast with ballistic missile, damaging farm – photo
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Russian troops attacked a settlement in the Koriukivka hromada of Chernihiv Oblast with a ballistic missile late on 14 August. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast State Administration

Quote from Chaus: "The Russians attacked a village in the Koriukivka hromada with a ballistic missile late yesterday evening [on 14 August]. An agricultural facility was damaged, as well as roofs and windows of a few residential buildings.

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast.
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

A commission estimated the damage and recorded the losses at the site of the attack. The hromada, together with charitable organisations, is already dealing with the aftermath of the attack and helping people to recover."

Background: On 15 August, the Air Force reported that the Russians had been attacking Ukraine since the evening of 14 August with 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 97 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones. A total of 63 drones were downed, but 34 of them reached their targets.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Chernihiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:
About 120,000 Ukrainians in US about to lose temporary legal status and face deportation, WSJ says
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces hit Russia's Syzran refinery and command post in occupied Donetsk Oblast
Bloomberg learns how US Secret Service is preparing for Trump-Putin meeting
Trump: European leaders may be invited to potential meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
Trump believes Putin is coming to Alaska to "make a deal"
​​Ukraine brings back 84 people from Russian captivity
All News
Chernihiv Oblast
Russians injure woman in Chernihiv Oblast with FPV drone
Man injured in Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast
Russians hit Chernihiv Oblast, killing two and wounding ten people
RECENT NEWS
13:59
Explosion at powder factory in Russia: fatalities reported – photo, videos
13:44
Fascism at the doorstep: how Poland has changed and what threatens its democracy
13:09
Trump prepares honoured reception for Putin at Alaska meeting – NBC News
12:53
They survived over seven years of Russian captivity: stories of three doctors from Donetsk freed on 14 August – photos
12:51
About 120,000 Ukrainians in US about to lose temporary legal status and face deportation, WSJ says
12:43
Families of Ukrainian defenders gathered near US Embassy in Kyiv ahead of Trump-Putin meeting – photos
12:38
Russia attacks Chernihiv Oblast with ballistic missile, damaging farm – photo
12:29
Russian drone kills 73-year-old man in Sumy Oblast
11:42
Russia reduces enlistment bonuses in some regions – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
11:31
New AI-powered reconnaissance drone spotted on battlefield – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: