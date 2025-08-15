All Sections
Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles and drones overnight: 63 drones downed, strikes recorded

Iryna BalachukFriday, 15 August 2025, 08:55
Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles and drones overnight: 63 drones downed, strikes recorded

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine since the evening of 14 August with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 97 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones. A total of 63 drones have been destroyed, but 34 struck their targets.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "Early reports indicate that as of 08:00, air defence have destroyed or jammed 63 enemy Shahed UAVs and various types of decoy drones over Ukraine’s north and east. Missile strikes and 34 UAV hits were recorded at 13 locations."

Details: The missiles were launched from Russia’s Voronezh and Bryansk oblasts, and the UAVs were launched from the Russian cities of Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Shatalovo.

The drones attacked frontline areas of Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk and Chernihiv oblasts, while the missiles targeted Kharkiv and Chernihiv oblasts.

Ukrainian aircraft, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups repelled the airstrike.

