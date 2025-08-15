All Sections
Explosion at powder factory in Russia: fatalities reported – photo, videos

Iryna BalachukFriday, 15 August 2025, 13:59
The moment of explosion. Photo: Astra Telegram channel

An explosion has occurred at the Elastik powder factory in Russia’s Ryazan Oblast, resulting in the deaths of four or five people, various sources report.

Source: Russian Telegram channels; Ryazan Oblast task force; Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the oblast; Ministry of Emergency Situations of Ryazan Oblast of the Russian Federation; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Quote from the task force: "On 15 August, at approximately 10:30, an emergency occurred at one of the companies in the Shilovsky district: a fire broke out in one of the production workshops. The injured were taken to the district hospital... The number of fatalities has risen to four."

Details: Russian Telegram channel Astra reported that the incident took place at the Elastik factory, where an explosion occurred in the powder shop, followed by a fire. In addition to 4 fatalities, 20 people were injured.

 
The moment of explosion.
Photo: Telegram channel Shot

This information was later confirmed by propagandists from RIA.Novosti

The Telegram channel Baza writes that 10 of the injured are in a serious condition. In addition, there are people under the rubble. It is reported that access to them is difficult.

More than 100 people were evacuated from the factory.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Ryazan Oblast reported that five people had died in the explosion. An operational headquarters was set up at the site, involving 70 specialists and 28 pieces of equipment.

The Investigative Committee reported that it had launched an investigation "into a fire at one of the companies in the village of Lisovoy, Shilovsky district, Ryazan Oblast."

For reference: The Elastik synthetic fibre plant was registered in 2000 and specialised in the production of weapons and ammunition. In October 2021, an explosion occurred there in the workshop of the private explosives manufacturer Rozryad, leaving 17 people dead.

According to the Telegram channel Astra, Rozryad rents space from Elastik and produces industrial explosives, including from recycled ammunition.

