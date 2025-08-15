Russian missiles hit Dnipro district, causing fire, one person killed

Russian forces launched a missile strike on the Dnipro district on the afternoon of 15 August, causing a fire. Early reports indicate that one person has been injured and one killed.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukrainian Air Force

Quote from Lysak: "Dnipro district. Missile strike. One person known to be injured. A fire has broken out. Details are being ascertained."

Advertisement:

Details: Updated information indicates that a lorry and a minibus were damaged in the Russian attack on the Dnipro district. One man was killed and one was injured.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported the threat of a Russian ballistic missile strike at around 16:00.

Minutes later, Dnipro residents were being urged to take shelter.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!