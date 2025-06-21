Belarus frees 14 political prisoners following talks with US

The regime of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko released 14 political prisoners on 21 June, the day Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine, visited Minsk.

Source: Belarusian newspaper Nasha Niva, as reported by European Pravda

Details: First of all, one of the most prominent Belarusian political prisoners, Siarhei Tsikhanouski, the husband of opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, is reported to have been released.

In total, 14 political prisoners of the Lukashenko regime have been freed.

According to the Belarusian human rights centre Viasna, in addition to Tsikhanouski, Natalia Dulina, Igor Losik, Igor Karnei, Galina Krasnyanskaya, Akihira Gayevsky-Khanada and Kirill Balakhonav have been freed.

This release was facilitated by Kellogg's visit to Minsk.

"President Trump’s strong leadership led to the release of 14 prisoners from Belarus today. Thanks to the Lithuanian government for its cooperation and assistance – they remain a true friend and ally," John Cole, Kellogg’s deputy, wrote on X (Twitter).

President Trump’s strong leadership led to the release of 14 prisoners from Belarus today. Thanks to the Lithuanian government for its cooperation and assistance - they remain a true friend and ally. pic.twitter.com/W9xUj29l4Z — john coale (@johnpcoale) June 21, 2025

According to Viasna, the released political prisoners have been taken to Lithuania.

Background:

On Saturday 21 June, Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, met with Kellogg in Minsk.

A US official earlier told Reuters that the Trump administration had been discussing ways to pull Minsk out of Moscow’s sphere of influence and bring it closer to Washington, at least partially.

