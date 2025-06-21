All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Belarus frees 14 political prisoners following talks with US

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 21 June 2025, 17:45
Belarus frees 14 political prisoners following talks with US
Tsikhanouski and other released political prisoners. Photo: Radio Liberty

The regime of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko released 14 political prisoners on 21 June, the day Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine, visited Minsk.

Source: Belarusian newspaper Nasha Niva, as reported by European Pravda

Details: First of all, one of the most prominent Belarusian political prisoners, Siarhei Tsikhanouski, the husband of opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, is reported to have been released.

Advertisement:

In total, 14 political prisoners of the Lukashenko regime have been freed.

According to the Belarusian human rights centre Viasna, in addition to Tsikhanouski, Natalia Dulina, Igor Losik, Igor Karnei, Galina Krasnyanskaya, Akihira Gayevsky-Khanada and Kirill Balakhonav have been freed.

This release was facilitated by Kellogg's visit to Minsk.

"President Trump’s strong leadership led to the release of 14 prisoners from Belarus today. Thanks to the Lithuanian government for its cooperation and assistance – they remain a true friend and ally," John Cole, Kellogg’s deputy, wrote on X (Twitter)

According to Viasna, the released political prisoners have been taken to Lithuania.

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

BelarusUSApolitical prisoners
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy meets European leaders and NATO secretary general on sidelines of summit in The Hague
Trump: "Ukrainians want Patriots, but we need them too"
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers plans US$9.6bn boost for 2025 budget
NATO summit in The Hague declares Russia long-term threat to Alliance
US state secretary on sanctioning Russia: Trump "will know the right time and place"
Ukraine expects EU sanctions to hit Putin's war budget – Ukraine's foreign minister
All News
Belarus
Lukashenko meets with Trump's envoy Kellogg in Belarus – video
Russians and Belarusians banned from buying property in Latvia
Trump's envoy Kellogg plans trip to Belarus and meeting with Lukashenko – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
20:42
Two people injured by landmine in Kherson Oblast, another wounded in Russian drone attack
20:26
Rubbish crisis hits Russian city after drivers strike over pay cuts
19:57
Zelenskyy meets European leaders and NATO secretary general on sidelines of summit in The Hague
19:48
Russian forces attack Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast, man killed
19:21
Zelenskyy after meeting with Trump: "We talked about the battlefield. Putin is definitely not winning"
19:05
Russia damages House of Organ and Chamber Music in Dnipro: stained glass windows shattered
18:35
Trump: "Ukrainians want Patriots, but we need them too"
18:24
Trump surprised Putin still hasn't resolved Ukraine war, hopes for deal
18:16
EXPLAINERWhat problems could a strike on Iran create for Donald Trump?
17:47
NATO declaration on Ukraine and defence spending: full text with explanations
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: