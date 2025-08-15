Trump says US may offer some security guarantees to Ukraine, but not through NATO

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that Washington may provide Ukraine with certain security guarantees, but not "in the form of NATO".

Source: Trump during a press gaggle on Air Force One en route to Alaska for a summit with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump was asked whether the United States could provide Ukraine with security guarantees in coordination with European partners.

"Not in the form of NATO because, you know, there are certain things that aren't going to happen, but yeah, along with Europe, there's a possibility of that," Trump said.

This confirms the position expressed by French President Emmanuel Macron after Trump spoke with European leaders and Zelenskyy on 13 August.

Trump also confirmed that the issue of Ukrainian territories will be raised in his conversation with Putin, but he will not "negotiate for Ukraine".

