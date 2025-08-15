All Sections
Russia strikes Sumy city centre

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 15 August 2025, 17:53
Russia strikes Sumy city centre
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have launched a strike on the heart of the city of Sumy, causing a fire.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy targeted civilian infrastructure in the central part of the Sumy hromada. A fire has broken out at the site of the strike. Emergency services are working at the scene." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Hryhorov did not specify the type of weapon used. Information about casualties is currently being gathered.

Local residents shared photos of the fire at the central market with UP.

 
 
 

Background: On the afternoon of 15 August, the Russians launched a missile strike on the Dnipro district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing a fire. Early reports indicate one person was killed and another injured.

DeepState: Ukrainian forces push back Russians at site of their latest advance in Donetsk Oblast
​​Zelenskyy reports success on Pokrovsk front and awaits intelligence report on Alaska talks
White House announces names of US delegates heading to Trump-Putin talks – Reuters
About 120,000 Ukrainians in US about to lose temporary legal status and face deportation, WSJ says
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces hit Russia's Syzran refinery and command post in occupied Donetsk Oblast
Bloomberg learns how US Secret Service is preparing for Trump-Putin meeting
