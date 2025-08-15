Russia strikes Sumy city centre

Russian forces have launched a strike on the heart of the city of Sumy, causing a fire.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy targeted civilian infrastructure in the central part of the Sumy hromada. A fire has broken out at the site of the strike. Emergency services are working at the scene." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Hryhorov did not specify the type of weapon used. Information about casualties is currently being gathered.

Local residents shared photos of the fire at the central market with UP.

Background: On the afternoon of 15 August, the Russians launched a missile strike on the Dnipro district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing a fire. Early reports indicate one person was killed and another injured.

