Three-on-three Trump-Putin meeting ends
Saturday, 16 August 2025, 01:20
The three-on-three meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is over.
Source: Russian media; Kremlin social media
Details: Trump and Putin’s three-on-three meeting has ended.
It lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes.
A press conference with Trump and Putin is expected to begin shortly.
Background: US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin met at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska.
