Three-on-three Trump-Putin meeting ends

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 16 August 2025, 01:20
Three-on-three Trump-Putin meeting ends
Putin and Trump shaking hands. Photo: The Independent

The three-on-three meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is over.

Source: Russian media; Kremlin social media

Details: Trump and Putin’s three-on-three meeting has ended. 

It lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes. 

A press conference with Trump and Putin is expected to begin shortly.

Background: US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin met at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska.

