Trump will call Zelenskyy after meeting with Putin

US President Donald Trump has said he will call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his three-on-three meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Fox News citing Trump at the press conference

Details: Fox News reported that Trump will call Zelenskyy and other European leaders after his talks with Putin.

Update: Trump confirmed during the press conference that he would call Zelenskyy.

Quote from Trump: "I will call up the various people who I think are appropriate. And I'll of course call up President Zelenskyy and tell him about today's meeting."

Details: Trump added that he also had to talk to "some people" from his administration, as well as the NATO leaders.

Updated: Reports indicate that Trump had already talked to Zelenskyy, although during the press conference he mentioned calling Zelenskyy and European leaders in the future tense.

