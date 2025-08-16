All Sections
Putin talks about “brotherly nation” and “path towards peace” after meeting with Trump

OLEKSANDR SHUMILIN, Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 16 August 2025, 02:44
Putin. Screenshot from a broadcast of the press conference

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has declared following his meeting with US President Donald Trump that he hopes they can "pave the path towards peace in Ukraine". 

Source: Trump and Putin’s joint press conference 

Details: During his speech, Putin once again spoke of a "brotherly nation".

Quote: "I’ve said many times that for Russia, the situation in Ukraine has to do with fundamental threats to our national security. We’ve always considered the Ukrainian nation a brotherly nation, however strange it may sound in these circumstances…

So our country is genuinely interested in putting an end to this [the war – ed]. At the same time, we are convinced that in order for the settlement to be lasting and sustainable, we need to eliminate the root causes of the conflict…

I agree with President Trump, and he has said this today, that naturally the security of Ukraine must be ensured as well. Naturally, we are prepared to work on that. I would like to hope that the agreement we have reached together will help us bring that goal closer and pave the path towards peace in Ukraine.

We expect Kyiv and European capitals to perceive this constructively and not to create any obstacles or attempt to use back-room dealings and provocations to torpedo the nascent progress."

