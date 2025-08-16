Trump reiterates that five wars ended with his involvement, hinting at peace prize

US President Donald Trump believes that, thanks to his role, he has managed to end five armed conflicts, some of which lasted for decades, and hinted that he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.

Source: Trump in an interview with Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump repeatedly said during a half-hour interview that he has a special talent for talks, which has allowed him to "resolve" several armed conflicts.

"You know, I've negotiated five wars to their end and the wars that were tough," he said at the beginning.

His interviewer, Sean Hannity, followed this up by saying it could be even more and listed conflicts between India and Pakistan, Israel and Iran, Serbia and Kosovo, Azerbaijan and Armenia and Cambodia and Thailand.

"I didn't want to include the decimation of the nuclear arsenal in [Iran] because I don't consider it necessarily, conclusive. But we did something amazing because for 22 years, no president was willing to do it," Trump said.

Later in the interview, he came back to the topic.

"Thailand, Cambodia, so many different [wars]. Look at India. Take a look at India and Pakistan. They were shooting down airplanes already and that would have been maybe nuclear. I would have said it was going to go nuclear and I was able to get it done. Number one [priority] is lives, and number two is everything else. Wars are very bad, and if you can avoid them… I seem to have an ability to end them, to get people together," Trump said, before boasting about his economic achievements and the "trillions of dollars" from tariffs.

At the end of the interview, he again claimed he "saved a lot of lives", while the host noted that some may be being ironic about Trump and the Nobel Peace Prize, yet "you are involving yourself, you are expending political capital, and in many instances there's really not a lot of benefit for the United States."

"It's interesting because somebody said, If I get this settled, I'll get the, you know, the Nobel Peace Prize," Trump added, then began detailing his work on Congo and Rwanda. "Thirty-one years, eight million people dead, and I settled it," he said.

Hannity then mentioned India and Pakistan and Trump replied that the "secret to success" was that he had economic leverage over them. "I say, ‘We're not gonna do a deal unless you make peace’... I've settled wars that have gone on for 35 years, a couple of them," he said, again returning to the topic of Congo and Rwanda.

Background:

