Trump on possible Zelenskyy-Putin meeting: Both want me to be present

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 16 August 2025, 07:10
Donald Trump. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy want him to be present at a potential future meeting to discuss ways of achieving peace.

Source: CNN citing Trump in an interview with Fox News 

Quote: "They both want me there. They both want me there, and I'll be there."

Details: When asked whether he was confident peace could be achieved in a relatively short period of time, Trump replied: "Fairly short, yeah."

Trump also admitted he was wrong to believe that Russia's war against Ukraine would be "the easiest" of all conflicts to resolve, which is why during his election campaign he promised to end the war within 24 hours.

Quote: "I thought this would be the easiest of them all, and it was the most difficult."

Background

