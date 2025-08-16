Melania Trump writes letter to Putin regarding Ukrainian children – Reuters

US First Lady Melania Trump has raised the issue of Ukrainian children in Russia in a personal letter to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Reuters, ​​citing two White House officials

Details: The officials said that US President Donald Trump had personally delivered the letter to Putin during their talks in Alaska.

Melania herself did not participate in the trip to Alaska.

The officials did not disclose the contents of the letter, other than that it mentioned the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia.

Reuters emphasised that Russia’s abduction of Ukrainian children is an extremely sensitive issue for Ukraine.

Kyiv has called the abduction of tens of thousands of its children, taken to Russia or temporarily occupied territories without the consent of their families or guardians, a war crime that falls under the UN definition of genocide.

Earlier, Moscow claimed that it was "protecting vulnerable children from a war zone".

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has said that Russia has caused suffering to millions of Ukrainian children and violated their rights since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

