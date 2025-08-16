All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Melania Trump writes letter to Putin regarding Ukrainian children – Reuters

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 16 August 2025, 09:07
Melania Trump writes letter to Putin regarding Ukrainian children – Reuters
Melania Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US First Lady Melania Trump has raised the issue of Ukrainian children in Russia in a personal letter to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Reuters, ​​citing two White House officials

Details: The officials said that US President Donald Trump had personally delivered the letter to Putin during their talks in Alaska.

Advertisement:

Melania herself did not participate in the trip to Alaska.

The officials did not disclose the contents of the letter, other than that it mentioned the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia.

Reuters emphasised that Russia’s abduction of Ukrainian children is an extremely sensitive issue for Ukraine.

Kyiv has called the abduction of tens of thousands of its children, taken to Russia or temporarily occupied territories without the consent of their families or guardians, a war crime that falls under the UN definition of genocide.

Earlier, Moscow claimed that it was "protecting vulnerable children from a war zone".

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has said that Russia has caused suffering to millions of Ukrainian children and violated their rights since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpUSAchildrenoccupation
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy announces Washington meeting after call with Trump
Melania Trump writes letter to Putin regarding Ukrainian children – Reuters
Russians attack Ukraine with missile and 85 UAVs, 12 locations hit
Trump says he agreed with Putin on a territory swap: Zelenskyy must accept it
Trump and Putin meet on red carpet and shake hands; talks begin – photos, video
​​Zelenskyy reports success on Pokrovsk front and awaits intelligence report on Alaska talks
All News
Trump
Trump reiterates that five wars ended with his involvement, hinting at peace prize
Trump says he agreed with Putin on a territory swap: Zelenskyy must accept it
Trump on possible Zelenskyy-Putin meeting: Both want me to be present
RECENT NEWS
10:25
Zelenskyy announces Washington meeting after call with Trump
10:20
Trump and Putin allegedly reach preliminary agreement on temporary air ceasefire – The Economist correspondent
09:53
Zelenskyy and Trump conclude lengthy conversation
09:30
Russia claims Trump and Putin did not discuss trilateral summit involving Zelenskyy
09:07
Melania Trump writes letter to Putin regarding Ukrainian children – Reuters
08:40
Trump reiterates that five wars ended with his involvement, hinting at peace prize
08:23
Russians attack Ukraine with missile and 85 UAVs, 12 locations hit
07:55
Russia loses 1,010 soldiers and one aircraft over past day
07:46
Trump says he agreed with Putin on a territory swap: Zelenskyy must accept it
07:10
Trump on possible Zelenskyy-Putin meeting: Both want me to be present
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: