Russia claims Trump and Putin did not discuss trilateral summit involving Zelenskyy

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 16 August 2025, 09:30
Russia claims Trump and Putin did not discuss trilateral summit involving Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin have allegedly not discussed holding a trilateral summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS, citing Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s foreign policy advisor

Quote from Ushakov: "The topic of a trilateral summit between Putin, Trump and Zelenskyy has not been raised so far."

Details: The Russian side mentioned that it is also unclear when the next meeting between Putin and Trump will take place.

Background: Earlier, Trump stated that both Putin and Zelenskyy want him to be present at a potential future meeting to discuss ways of achieving peace.

