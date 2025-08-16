US Senator Graham: War ends by Christmas if trilateral meeting takes place

Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham believes that if there is a trilateral meeting between the leaders of Ukraine, the US and Russia, the war will end in 2025.

Source: Graham on X (Twitter)

"If there’s a trilateral meeting between President Donald Trump, President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and [Vladimir] Putin, then I am cautiously optimistic that this war will end well before Christmas.

If the meeting doesn’t happen, I think President Trump may deliver severe consequences to Putin and those who buy his oil and gas," Graham wrote.

Background: The Kremlin reported that Trump and Putin did not discuss a trilateral summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

