Trump proposes meeting with Putin after Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: We need peace deal right away

US President Donald Trump has published a separate post with the results of his talks with the Russian leader in Alaska, stating that he would prefer to negotiate a peace deal rather than a ceasefire.

Source: Trump on Truth Social, European Pravda

Details: Trump reiterated that he believes the meeting with Putin "went very well" and that it was "a great and very successful day".

"The meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia went very well, as did a late night phone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and various European leaders, including the highly respected secretary general of NATO," the US president said. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

"It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a peace agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere ceasefire agreement, which often times do not hold up," Trump continued.

The president confirmed that he will receive Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on the afternoon of 18 August.

"If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin," Trump added, without specifying whether he meant a bilateral or trilateral format.

