Aerial reconnaissance units from the Khyzhak Brigade of Ukraine’s Patrol Police have captured a Russian assault soldier, who goes by the alias Rugby Player, on the Toretsk front.

Source: Khyzhak Brigade under the Patrol Police Department

Details: The brigade reported that two Russian fighters had approached Ukrainian positions. Aerial reconnaissance units struck them using drones to drop explosives: one, wounded, shot himself on the spot, while the other raised his hands to show he was ready to surrender.

A UAV dropped a note containing instructions: "If you want to live – follow the drone". The prisoner complied and reached Ukrainian positions, where he was taken into custody by Ukrainian forces.

The Russian prisoner, a 43-year-old from Kazan, is a former player on Russia’s national rugby team and previously ran a cryptocurrency company. After going bankrupt and accumulating debts of 6 million roubles (US$75,000), he divorced. His new girlfriend suggested he "earn money" by going to war. Despite assurances that he would not be sent to the front line, he was assigned to an assault unit.

The captured Russian said he did not want to kill Ukrainians and is not yet sure he wants to return to Russia, as he fears he might be sent back to war.

Background: On 20 July, it became known that border guards captured a Russian marine on the Kursk front.

