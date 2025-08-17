Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) carried out a special operation in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast on 17 August, striking the infrastructure of the Liski railway station.

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda source in DIU

Details: The operation was carried out jointly with the State Border Guard Service and other units of Ukraine’s defence forces.

According to the source, the strike has disrupted railway traffic and stopped train movement through the station, causing a breakdown in the supply of ammunition and personnel to Russian forces.

DIU stressed that the Liski station is a key railway hub in the logistics system of Russian troop formations on the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

Background: On the night of 16-17 August, Russian Telegram channels reported that drones had attacked a large railway hub in the Russian city of Liski in Voronezh Oblast.

