NATO secretary general to attend Zelenskyy-Trump talks

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is set to travel to Washington to participate in talks between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a number of European leaders, the Alliance confirmed on Sunday 17 August.

Source: NATO press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The talks will follow the 15 August US-Russia summit on ending the war in Ukraine.

Quote: "On 18 August 2025, the NATO Secretary General, Mr Mark Rutte, will visit Washington, D.C. The Secretary General will take part in a meeting hosted by the President of the United States, Mr Donald J. Trump, with the President of Ukraine, Mr Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and other European leaders."

Details: Earlier, media reports indicated that Rutte may join the Washington talks.

Latest reports indicate that several European leaders will accompany Zelenskyy to the White House meeting with Trump on Monday.

Among them are European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

