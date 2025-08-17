Germany's Merz to discuss maintaining sanctions pressure on Russia in Washington

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz plans to raise the issue of maintaining sanctions on Russia during his visit to Washington on 18 August, where he will meet with US President Donald Trump and other leaders taking part in the talks.

Source: German federal government press service, citing spokesperson Stefan Cornelius, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Merz will raise the issue of continuing sanctions pressure on Russia in Washington.

"The talks in Washington will focus on security guarantees, territorial issues and further support for Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression," Cornelius said.

"This also includes maintaining sanctions pressure," he added.

Background:

On Monday 18 August, Merz will fly to Washington for a meeting with Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On 17 August, Zelenskyy will arrive in Brussels for talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Von der Leyen also intends to be present in Washington on 18 August.

European leaders are planning to accompany Zelenskyy to the US to strengthen his position in talks with Trump on Monday 18 August. Finnish President Alexander Stubb and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte are expected to travel to Washington.

