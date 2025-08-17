Trump reposts social media post stating that Ukraine must cede land to Russia

US President Donald Trump has reposted a message from another Truth Social user that claimed Ukraine must be prepared to cede part of its territory to Russia, otherwise it will lose even more later.

Details: Trump reposted the post by another user of the social network.

Quote from the post: "Ukraine must be willing to lose some territory to Russia otherwise the longer the war goes on they will keep losing even more land!"

