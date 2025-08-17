Trump reposts social media post stating that Ukraine must cede land to Russia
Sunday, 17 August 2025, 18:34
US President Donald Trump has reposted a message from another Truth Social user that claimed Ukraine must be prepared to cede part of its territory to Russia, otherwise it will lose even more later.
Source: Trump on Truth Social
Details: Trump reposted the post by another user of the social network.
Quote from the post: "Ukraine must be willing to lose some territory to Russia otherwise the longer the war goes on they will keep losing even more land!"
Background:
- Earlier on Sunday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio asserted that the US will not pressure Ukraine into making territorial concessions to Russia as part of a potential peace agreement.
- On Sunday, Zelenskyy stated that he is only willing to discuss territorial issues with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin at a trilateral Ukraine-US-Russia meeting.
- Trump announced after the Alaska summit that he had reached an agreement with Putin for a "land swap" between Ukraine and Russia and that "Zelenskyy has to agree".
- According to Bloomberg, Trump informed European leaders and Zelenskyy that Putin is still demanding that Ukrainian troops withdraw from the entire territory of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, but is prepared to freeze the front in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts. Zelenskyy has rejected this demand.
- On Sunday, Reuters published the demands for ending the war that Putin put forward during his meeting with Trump in Alaska.
- On 18 August, President Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders will meet at the White House.
