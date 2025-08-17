Reuters outlines Putin's demands for ending war presented to Trump in Alaska

Reuters has released an outline of the demands for ending the war that Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin put forward in Alaska during his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Source: Reuters, citing informed sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the sources, Russia would "relinquish tiny pockets of occupied Ukraine" while Kyiv would "cede swathes of its eastern land which Moscow has been unable to capture", under the "peace proposals" discussed by Putin and Trump at the summit in Alaska.

Advertisement:

This information emerged the day after the Trump-Putin meeting at an air base in Alaska.

Two sources, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said their information on Putin’s proposals was based mainly on discussions among leaders of Europe, the US and Ukraine, and noted that it was incomplete.

They said Putin’s proposal excluded a ceasefire until a "comprehensive deal" is reached.

Under the deal proposed by Russia, Kyiv would "fully withdraw from the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts" in exchange for "a Russian pledge to freeze the front lines in the southern oblasts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia".

The sources also said that Russia "would be prepared to return comparatively small tracts of Ukrainian land it has occupied in the northern Sumy and northeastern Kharkiv oblasts".

They say they know that Putin is also seeking "at the very least – formal recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea", which Moscow occupied in 2014.

It is not yet known whether this would mean recognition by the US government, or, for example, by all Western states and Ukraine.

Putin also expects the lifting of at least some sanctions against Russia. However, the sources could not clarify whether this applies to US sanctions, European sanctions, or both.

Ukraine would also be barred from joining the NATO military alliance, although Putin "seemed to be open to Ukraine receiving some kind of security guarantees", the sources noted. They added that it is not yet clear what this would mean in practice.

Russia would also demand official status for the Russian language in certain oblasts of Ukraine or throughout the entire country, as well as the right of the Russian Orthodox Church to operate freely.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!